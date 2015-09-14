U.S. prosecutors in talks with 2nd suspect tied to JPMorgan hack

| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. prosecutors have
disclosed they are in discussions to resolve a case against a
second Florida man linked to a massive data breach at JPMorgan
Chase & Co, after saying they are engaged in similar
talks with his co-defendant.
In a court filing made public Friday in Manhattan federal
court, a prosecutor said Anthony Murgio, who was charged for
operating an unlicensed bitcoin exchange service, was in
discussions "regarding a possible disposition of this case."
The filing used language that is typically indicative of
plea talks, though cases sometimes also can be resolved with
deferred prosecution agreements or with charges being dropped.
The filing by Eun Young Choi, a prosecutor under Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, came two weeks after authorities
disclosed similar discussions were underway with Murgio's
co-defendant, Yuri Lebedev.
In light of the discussions, U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank
Mass entered an order extending the deadline for when a grand
jury would need to indict Murgio to Oct. 9.
A spokeswoman for Bharara declined comment on Monday.
Gregory Kehoe, Murgio's lawyer, did not immediately to requests
for comment.
Any plea secured in the case could mark a breakthrough for
authorities investigating the hacking of JPMorgan, which
compromised information in 83 million household and small
business accounts.
U.S. and Israeli authorities arrested four people in Israel
and Florida in July in connection with two separate fraud
schemes.
While the cases appeared distinct and made no mention of the
JPMorgan hacking, a person familiar with the matter has said
both actions stemmed from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's
investigation of the cyberattack.
In one indictment, U.S. authorities accused Murgio and
Lebedev, both of Florida, of operating an underground bitcoin
exchange, called Coin.mx, that was used to facilitate criminal
activity including cyberattacks.
In another indictment, authorities accused three men of
engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny
stocks.
In that case, Gery Shalon and Ziv Orenstein, both Israeli
nationals, were arrested, and the U.S. government has sought
their extradition.
Joshua Samuel Aaron, a U.S. citizen who resides in Moscow
and Tel Aviv, remains at large, authorities have said.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-mj-02508.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)