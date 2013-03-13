Cyber attack stops access to JPMorgan Chase site

NEW YORK, March 12 The consumer banking website
of JPMorgan Chase & Co was temporarily unavailable for a
time on Tuesday as the company tried to deal with a
denial-of-service cyber attack that slowed access for some
customers, a company spokesman said.
The company continued to work late Tuesday to restore normal
service, said spokesman Michael Fusco, who declined to say how
long the Chase.com site had been down during the day.
Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, have recently warned
their investors that they are grappling with an increasing
number of attacks on their sites that make it hard for customers
to conduct transactions.