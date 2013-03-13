UPDATE 1-Cyber attack stops access to JPMorgan Chase site

* Consumer banking website hit by denial-of-service attack
* Major U.S. banks have warned that cyber attacks could
continue
* Officials say cyber attacks, spying top security threat
NEW YORK, March 12 The consumer banking website
of JPMorgan Chase & Co was unavailable to some users on
Tuesday as the company tried to deal with a denial-of-service
cyber attack that slowed access for some customers.
The latest problems on Chase.com came as intelligence
officials said for the first time on Tuesday that cyber attacks
and cyber espionage have surpassed terrorism as the top security
threat facing the United States.
JPMorgan and other major U.S. banks, including Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc, have recently
warned their investors that their sites have been attacked and
that the assaults could continue.
JPMorgan spokesman Michael Fusco said the company continued
to work late Tuesday to restore normal service. He declined to
say how long the Chase.com site had been down during the day.
Attempts by Reuters journalists to access the site showed
mobile apps worked but efforts to log in through a personal
computer brought up a notice that the site was down.
The assessment of cyber attacks came in an annual "worldwide
threat" briefing and was reinforced by testimony from James
Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, to the U.S.
Senate Intelligence Committee.
Cyber attacks on companies, particularly on U.S. banks, are
getting worse, Army General Keith Alexander, head of the U.S.
military's Cyber Command, said in a separate hearing of the
Senate Armed Services Committee.
Starting in September, a hacker activist group called the
Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Cyber Fighters said it was targeting major
banks with denial-of-service cyber attacks. The attacks can
disrupt service by deluging Web sites with high traffic.
In December, customers of Wells Fargo & Co had
trouble using the bank's site for at least four days.