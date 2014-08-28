版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 20:02 BJT

JPMorgan confirms it is investigating possible cyber attack

BOSTON Aug 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co is investigating a possible cyber attack and working with law enforcement to determine the scope, company spokeswoman Trish Wexler said.

The bank is taking additional steps to safeguard sensitive or confidential information, though it not seeing unusual fraud activity at this time, she said. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐