UPDATE 2-States probe JPMorgan Chase as hack seen fueling fraud

By Jim Finkle and Karen Freifeld
BOSTON Oct 3 Two U.S. states are investigating
the theft of 83 million customer records from JPMorgan Chase &
Co in a massive cyberattack uncovered over the summer,
and more may soon join, Reuters learned on Friday.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said she has launched
a probe into the hack on the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets.
Connecticut is also investigating, said a person familiar with
the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the probe.
"A breach of this size and significance demands a
comprehensive response from the highest level of our
government," Madigan said in a statement. "Thorough
investigations of major breaches must be done, and the results
must be shared with the public whose information and financial
security is at risk, or consumer confidence will be further
diminished."
Special Assistant Attorney General William Brauch, director
of the Iowa Department of Justice's Consumer Protection
Division, told Reuters that other states attorneys general are
discussing the matter and could launch a joint investigation.
"I would imagine a group will form, but that has not
happened yet," he told Reuters.
News of the actions by the states emerged a day after the
bank said in a regulatory filing that customer names, addresses,
phone numbers and email addresses were taken in the attack that
the bank said surfaced in August. It added that
it was continuing to investigate the matter and that customers
would not be liable for any unauthorized transactions that were
promptly reported to the bank.
When asked to comment on the investigations, JPMorgan
spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said the company was careful not to
speak more about the breach until it had "complete information."
She said that, given the fact that no account information was
taken, the bank was not legally required to disclose as much as
it has.
FRAUD WARNING
However, cybercrime experts warned that the hack could fuel
years of fraud, as criminals use the stolen data to "phish" for
customer passwords and ferret out other consumer accounts.
The bank said it has not seen any rise in fraud in the wake
of the discoveries, but security researchers said the
information that hackers stole, such as addresses, tends to
change relatively slowly, which gives criminals a long time to
use it.
Their first step will likely be to use the information to
send emails to customers purporting to be from JPMorgan Chase.
Links embedded in those emails could be used to con customers
out of their passwords, a practice known as "phishing."
"Hackers might send out emails saying 'Your JPMorgan Chase
account has been breached, please log into our portal and enter
your information,'" said Alex Holden, chief executive of Hold
Security, a cybersecurity firm that monitors trade in stolen
credentials.
The bank's letter to account holders on its website on
Friday made no mention of "phishing," but it linked to a
"frequently asked questions" document whose last answer warned
about "phishing." Wexler said the bank is making the warning
more prominent on its website.
"The risk is phishing" Wexler said, adding that people
should be on the lookout. She said that there was no evidence
that account numbers, passwords, user IDs, birthdays, or Social
Security numbers were taken.
The stolen data is likely to end up being sold on
underground cybercrime exchanges to fraudsters who will use it
for "phishing" and other schemes. Holden said it is likely to be
broken up into groups based on categories such as zip codes,
with wealthy demographics going for higher rates. He estimates
that lots of varying sizes would sell for between $1,000 and
$15,000, with each of them being resold multiple times.
Such information can be used to craft "phishing" emails to
seek other types of online accounts, beyond the initial firm
that was breached, particularly when combined with personal
details from social networking sites such as Facebook,
Google, LinkedIn and Twitter,
security researchers warned. Details from social media profiles
can provide criminals with rich information that they can use to
craft convincing "phishing" emails, including information about
family, friends, education and work.
"Social media helps the criminals pursue their trade," said
Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner for specialist operations
for London's Metropolitan Police.
JPMorgan's Wexler said that the bank is not offering credit
monitoring to customers because no financial information,
account data or personally identifiable information was
compromised.
JPMorgan disclosed at the end of August that it had hired
outside forensics experts to help it investigate a possible
cyberattack.
The bank said in April that it expects to spend more than
$250 million on cybersecurity this year, with about 1,000 people
focused on the area. The bank's efforts will grow exponentially
in the coming years, it added.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard and Steve Slater in
London and David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Wilchins and
Bernard Orr)