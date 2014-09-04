Stolen JPMorgan data rerouted to Russia - Bloomberg

Sept 4 Investigators working on the cyber attack
at JPMorgan Chase & Co have found clues that a global
network of computers available for hire was used to send the
stolen data to a Russian city, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the ongoing probe at the bank.
JPMorgan's own investigators have identified what they
believe to be the assault's staging ground, called a
"bulletproof" hosting platform because of its resilience to
other attackers and to law enforcement, the report said. (bloom.bg/1vQrXvC)
The attackers used a network of servers that are
commandeered without their legitimate owners' knowledge through
hacking or fraud, according to the report.
The report said a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin
dismissed any Russian involvement in the attack.
JPMorgan last week said it was working with law enforcement
authorities to determine the scope of the attack. It disclosed
the probe after the FBI said it was investigating media reports
about several U.S. financial companies becoming victims of
recent cyber attacks.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)