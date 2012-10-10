版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三

JPMorgan ordered to restore $20 mln of ExxonMobil shares to a trust

Oct 10 An Oklahoma court ordered JP Morgan Chase & Co to restore ExxonMobil shares, valued at about $20 million, to a trust for causing substantial losses through "ill-advised" investments.

The court said the bank breached numerous fiduciary duties it owed as trustee by "negligently and recklessly" subjecting ExxonMobil shares, owned by Carolyn S. Burford Trust, to risky variable prepaid forward (VPF) contracts.

The bank was ordered to restore to the trust 220,122 shares of ExxonMobil lost under the VPF investment strategy.

