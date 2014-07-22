JPMorgan nears sale of half its private equity business -WSJ

July 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to
a deal to sell half its private equity business, One Equity
Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan is in advanced discussions with investment firms
Lexington Partners LP and Carlyle Group LP's unit
AlpInvest Partners, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1nkvk8W)
JPMorgan has no plans to invest in One Equity funds in the
future, the Journal said citing the people.
Reuters had earlier reported that One Equity Partners had
investments valued at more than $4 billion, according to
sources.
The bank announced last July it was spinning off One Equity,
its last remaining private equity operation, because the unit
was not core.
Representatives for JPMorgan and Lexington Partners were
unavailable for comment.
A spokesperson for Carlyle Group declined to comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; editing by
Andrew Hay)