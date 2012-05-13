UPDATE 2-JPMorgan execs expected to leave over loss-sources

* Departures to follow $2 bln loss on derivatives trades
* Executive Ina Drew made $15 mln a year
* CEO Dimon continues admitting mistakes
May 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected
this week to accept the resignation of Chief Investment Officer
Ina Drew after the bank lost $2 billion or more with a failed
hedging strategy using derivatives, sources close to the matter
said on S und ay.
Two of Drew's subordinates who were involved with the
trades, Achilles Macris and Javier Martin-Artajo, are expected
to be asked to leave, according to the people familiar with the
matter.
Drew had repeatedly offered to resign after the bank
discovered that its portfolio of derivatives tied to bonds was
rapidly losing money and had grown too big to be quickly unwind,
according to one of the sources. But the resignation was not
immediately accepted because of her past performance at the
bank.
Until the $2 billion loss was disclosed on Thursday night,
Drew was considered in the industry to be one of the best
managers of balance sheet risks.
She is one of the highest paid executives at JPMorgan,
earning more $15 million in each of the last two years.
"Ina is an amazing investor," said a money manager who knows
Drew, but who declined to be quoted by name. "She's done a
really good job over a lot of years. But they only remember your
last trade."
CEO Jamie Dimon said when he announced the loss on Thursday
that the bank was continuing to investigate what went wrong and
that disciplinary actions would be taken.
Dimon called the handling and oversight of the derivative
portfolio "sloppy" and "stupid."
Earlier on Sunday, Dimon said in a nationally-televised
interview that bank executives had reacted badly to warning
flags last month that it had large losses in financial
derivatives trading.
In the interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" television
program, Dimon said bank executives were "completely wrong" in
public statements they made in April after being challenged over
the trades in media reports.
"We got very defensive. And people started justifying
everything we did," Dimon said. "We told you something that was
completely wrong a mere four weeks ago."
The loss, and Dimon's failure to abide the warnings, have
become major embarrassments and have given regulators new
arguments for tightening controls on big banks and requiring
them to hold more capital to cushion possible losses.
The comments to NBC were Dimon's first public statements
since he spoke to analysts in a conference call on Thursday. He
is scheduled to speak again on Tuesday at the company's annual
meeting in Tampa, Florida.