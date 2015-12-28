UPDATE 1-JPMorgan to raise deposit rates for some big clients in Jan -WSJ

(Adds comments from BofA, Wells Fargo and Citigroup)
Dec 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co will begin
raising deposit rates for some of its biggest clients in
January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The bank's deposit-rate increase will affect most
institutional clients and the size of the increases will vary,
the Journal reported, citing the person. (on.wsj.com/1QSvVPE)
Earlier this month, major U.S. banks raised their prime
rates, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial
loans, for the first time since 2006, following a rate hike from
the Federal Reserve.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Spokesmen for Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
and Wells Fargo & Co said the banks had not raised
deposit rates.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)