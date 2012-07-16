JPMorgan losses clip banks' efforts to fight derivatives reform

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Banks are finding it harder to
fight proposed reforms of the $300 trillion U.S. privately
traded derivatives market because of outrage over JPMorgan's
credit derivatives losses.
Lobbying efforts continue, nonetheless, as many important
rules have not been hammered out.
The industry pushback against proposed regulations mandated
under the Dodd-Frank legislation of 2010 was the latest move in
the roller-coaster world of financial crisis and reform.
The Dodd-Frank reforms were launched in response to the
financial crisis in the wake of the collapse of Lehman Brothers,
only to spawn a new round of bills in Congress to override the
ability of regulators to implement and enforce changes.
The pushback had been gaining momentum before JPMorgan Chase
& Co said in May it lost at least $2 billion failed
derivative trades.
But the furor over JPMorgan's losses has made passage of
these bills less likely, said sources who are in regular contact
with members of Congress.
On Friday, JPMorgan said its losses came to at least $5.8
billion, some of which may have been hidden purposely.
"We definitely saw people stepping back from public support
of this kind of legislation after JPMorgan's derivatives
losses," said Marcus Stanley, a policy director at Americans for
Financial Reform, a coalition of more than 250 consumer,
community, labor, small business and other pro-reform groups.
The proposed legislation seek to broaden exclusions from
central clearing, reduce margin requirements and effectively
kill regulatory proposals to enforce trade price transparency.
These reform measures are seen as key to reduce the risks of
the markets, where trade opacity and interconnection of the
contracts among large banks were blamed as key factors behind
the financial crisis.
A small group of the world's largest banks profit greatly by
dominating these markets. Income from privately traded
derivatives generates about $55 billion a year, or 37 percent,
of bank revenues, according to a report by advisory and
consulting firm Deloitte last year.
Four years after the crisis, anger over the failures of
banks including Lehman Brothers and the subsequent bailout of
the financial sector had been subsiding. Intense lobbying
efforts by banks seemed to be swinging lawmakers in favor of
more lenient regulations.
But JPMorgan's losses were a stark reminder of the risk that
banks and other large companies can use derivatives to build
large, risky portfolios with few disclosures to investors. It
has wounded the credibility of JPMorgan's chief executive, Jamie
Dimon, who has been a staunch critic of much of the Dodd-Frank
reform.
"When you get an event like that it informs public policy
debate," said Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, the main U.S. derivatives regulator. "It may
have changed the public discussion," he said on the sidelines of
a conference in New York last month.
DECONSTRUCTING DODD FRANK
Lawmakers have sidelined bills that would have watered down
some of the regulations that banks have been fighting most,
while progress on other bills has slowed.
The bills sought to rewrite Dodd-Frank and override rules
designed to open up the market to new players by reducing the
role of large banks as intermediaries, hurting their profits.
The opacity of derivatives allows the dominant banks to
charge higher fees on trades through wider bid/offer spreads.
They also benefit from an effective oligopoly for trades that
are not subject to central clearing.
In such trades investors are exposed to the credit risk of
the bank they trade with, limiting them to working with banks
that are "too big to fail." Banks want to keep that structure.
"They are trying to keep it in the existing framework, there
has been a lot of lobbying efforts to keep that as close as
possible," said Peter Tchir, founder of financial advisory firm
TF Market Advisors.
Reforms including central clearing, electronic trading and
more price transparency would significantly reduce earnings from
derivatives and compress margins by as much as 35 percent over
the next two to three years, Deloitte said.
On May 15, the House of Representatives Agriculture
Committee postponed a planned hearing on three bills, including
one that opponents say would allow banks to skirt regulations by
trading through foreign affiliates, such as those based in
London.
The committee chairman, Frank Lucas, a Republican from
Oklahoma, sought more time "to ensure there are no unintended
consequences of the legislation that would encourage
recklessness in our financial institutions."
"I do think this has touched a nerve in the American
public," said Michael Greenberger, a law professor at the
University of Maryland and former director of trading and
markets at the CFTC. "This shows it's not over and there could
be other choppy waters out there."
Among bills pending, one in the House of Representatives
seeks to override a proposed CFTC rule that would require prices
be flashed to several dealers before trades are made, when the
contracts are subject to central clearing.
Others propose to further expand the number of companies
that are excluded from central clearing requirements.
Another bill -- this one before the Senate -- seeks to
exempt "small banks" from central clearing, though in practice
it could exclude banks with notional derivatives portfolios as
large as $200 billion, said AFR's Stanley.
Although these bills are now less likely to pass, the
industry has won some smaller battles.
On Tuesday the CFTC added an exemption for banks with up to
$10 billion in assets from rules that would require central
clearing. This will capture 98 percent of U.S. banks, and
represent around 15 percent of bank assets, Stanley said.
Some banks had argued the exemption should apply to banks
with as much as $50 billion in assets.
The CFTC further voted to exempt a number of large
non-financial firms from clearing requirements. It also excluded
some commodity forward contracts from regulations, leading
Commissioner Bart Chilton, a Democrat, to oppose the rule, the
first final CFTC derivatives rule he has voted against.
"Potentially it could be the new Enron loophole," he said.
"There are attorneys out there hawking ways around Dodd-Frank."
RESISTANCE REMAINS
CFTC meeting records show ongoing lobbying on topics
including the CFTC's reach over foreign bank branches and
exemptions from clearing requirements, and many key rules,
including those related to bank ownership of clearinghouses and
other entities have not yet been made final.
The legislative maneuvering shows how much derivatives
reform may change in the event of a victory by Mitt Romney, the
presumptive Republican nominee, in the November presidential
election. A win by Romney, who has said that he would repeal
Dodd-Frank, would turn control of the CFTC over to Republicans.
Republican CFTC commissioners Scott O'Malia and Jill Sommers
have opposed several CFTC rules, saying they exceed Dodd-Frank's
intentions.
O'Malia has also issued three dissents over budgetary
increases for the CFTC while its chairman, Gensler, has argued
that large increases are necessary due to the added
responsibilities of overseeing the derivatives markets.
U.S. Senate appropriators approved funding boosts for the
CFTC and Securities Exchange Commission last month, setting up a
likely battle with Republicans.
Still, rules passed at last week's CFTC meeting starts a
clock that will cause many rules to take effect before the
election, including public reporting of price and volume
information for credit and interest rate derivatives index
trades.
"Light will begin to shine on the markets for the first
time," Gensler said.