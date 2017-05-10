Detroit revival spurs JPMorgan to make fresh $50 million pledge

| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
is investing another $50 million in Detroit amid what
city officials and bank executives describe as encouraging signs
for urban renewal through public-private partnerships.
JPMorgan's latest investment, which it plans to announce on
Wednesday, comes on top of a $100 million, five-year commitment
the largest U.S. bank made to Detroit in 2014.
At the time, the city was bankrupt due to the near-collapse
of the U.S. auto industry and six decades of economic decline
and population exodus.
The bank has put up $107 million so far, funding blight
removal, commercial and residential redevelopment, job skills
training and loans to small businesses. Now it plans to reinvest
$13 million from early loan repayments, and commit an additional
$30 million, Peter Scher, the bank's head of corporate
responsibility, said in an interview.
"There's been a much more vibrant comeback in the small
business sector in Detroit than anyone expected," he said.
The $150 million commitment is tiny compared with the
bank's $2.5 trillion balance sheet, but JPMorgan is the biggest
bank in Detroit, aligning its interests with the city's. Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon has made it a personal mission to improve
Detroit, visiting at least six times to check on the initiative.
Dimon has met with contractors who needed working capital to
repair homes and with food entrepreneurs who needed shared
commercial kitchens for bread baking and sausage-making.
The bank has worked with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to focus
its efforts on neighborhoods with the most promise and city
support.
"Detroit's resurgence is a model for what can be
accomplished when leaders work together to create economic
growth and opportunity,” Dimon said in a statement provided to
Reuters.
JPMorgan has followed other private investors. Billionaire
Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans Inc, and his companies
control more than 90 properties downtown in a redevelopment
push.
Detroit was once the fifth largest U.S. city with 1.85
million people. It now ranks below the top 20 and has its
smallest population since 1850. But in July 2015, by the most
recent Census Bureau estimate, Detroit's 677,116 residents were
just 0.5 percent fewer than the year before, the smallest drop
in decades.
The bureau will release 2016 figures later this month. Local
officials hope to see gains.
"It will validate all the work that is going on here," said
Carmine Palombo, deputy executive director of the Southeast
Michigan Council of Governments.
Still, the city's unemployment rate was 10.9 percent in
2016, the highest among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Nearly 40
percent of residents live in poverty and Detroit had the
second-highest violent crime rate in 2016 among major U.S.
cities.
