Senior JPMorgan banker Diederichs retires after 34 years - memo

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 20 Veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co
dealmaker Klaus Diederichs is to retire after 34 years
with the company, the bank said in an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
Diederichs has held numerous leadership roles in his time
with the company, most recently as chairman of investment
banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He was
instrumental in building JPMorgan's investment banking franchise
and also had roles running debt capital markets in Europe and
global mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
He has coordinated the firm's strategies for its 100 top
clients worldwide and advised leading European companies
including Nokia, Virgin Media, Rosneft
, Vodafone, Unicredit and Pernod
Ricard on M&A, initial public offerings and financing
deals.
Klaus will continue as senior adviser to JPMorgan.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the
memo.