Dimon says JPMorgan has lost up to $10 bln on Bear Stearns buy

WASHINGTON Oct 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said his company has lost up to $10
billion as a result of the government asking him to buy
teetering Wall Street firm Bear Stearns during the financial
crisis.
"I'm going to say we've lost $5 billion to $10 billion on
various things related to Bear Stearns now. And yes, I put it in
the unfair category," Dimon said, speaking at a Council on
Foreign Relations event.
Dimon said the losses come from litigation and writedowns,
among other expenses.
Last week, JPMorgan was hit with a fresh civil lawsuit from
the New York attorney general, seeking to hold the bank
accountable for allegations that Bear Stearns deceived investors
buying mortgage-backed securities.
"Would I have done Bear Stearns again knowing what I know
today? It's real close," Dimon said.