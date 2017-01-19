JPMorgan raises Dimon's pay 3.7 pct to $28 mln

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Jan 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co directors paid Chief Executive Jamie Dimon $28 million in total compensation for 2016, a 3.7 percent increase from the prior year, the company said on Thursday.
His package includes a base salary of $1.5 million as well as cash and stock-related instruments that are tied to Dimon's performance, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock