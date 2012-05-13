REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan CEO says bank reacted badly to red flags

By David Henry
May 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon said his bank reacted badly to warning flags last month
that it had large losses in financial derivatives trading, a $2
billion embarrassment that has given banking regulators new
ammunition.
In an interview broadcast on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the
Press" television program, Dimon said bank executives were
"completely wrong" in public statements they made in April after
being challenged over the trades in media reports.
"We got very defensive. And people started justifying
everything we did," Dimon said. "We told you something that was
completely wrong a mere four weeks ago."
In early April, Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal
published stories quoting sources in the derivatives markets
saying the bank's corporate investment office had made big bets
that distorted prices and could be hard for the bank to unwind.
Dimon called the stories "a tempest in a teapot" when
questioned by analysts in an April 13 conference call.
On Thursday, Dimon announced that the bank, the biggest in
the United States by assets, had lost $2 billion or more by
mishandling a portfolio of derivatives.
The comments to NBC were Dimon's first public statements
since he spoke to analysts in a conference call on Thursday. He
is scheduled to speak again on Tuesday at the company's annual
meeting in Tampa, Florida.
Dimon did not explain in the interview why the trades went
wrong. He had declined on Thursday, too, to describe details of
the trades when pressed by the analysts. He said the positions
were first designed to hedge risks in the bank's investments.
"The strategy we had was badly vetted," Dimon said in the
interview. "It was badly monitored. It should never have
happened."
The debacle provides ammunition to advocates already calling
for tougher regulation of banks, Dimon said. "This is a very
unfortunate and inopportune time to have had this kind of
mistake," he said.
Dimon has the been the most outspoken bank executive in
arguing that new regulations being finalized and implemented by
the U.S. government go too far.
"We hurt ourselves and our credibility," Dimon said. "We got
to fully expect and pay the price for that." He said the huge
trading loss was not "life threatening" to JPMorgan.
The interview was taped Friday as an addendum to one Dimon
had recorded for the program earlier in the week on a wide range
of subjects.