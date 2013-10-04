JPMorgan's Dimon gives up chairman role at bank subsidiary

Oct 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co chairman and
CEO Jamie Dimon has given up the title of chairman of the
company's main bank subsidiary to conform with a new internal
policy on multiple roles.
Dimon has been under regulator scrutiny since the company
last year disclosed it was losing billions of dollars on
derivatives in what has become known as the "London Whale"
trades. At this year's annual meeting, he won a vote of
confidence called, in part, because of a breakdown in risk
controls.
Dimon turned over the title of chairman of the
deposit-taking unit, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., to a fellow
director of the holding company, William Weldon, on July 1, a
JPMorgan Chase & Co spokesman said.
Dimon is now chairman emeritus of the subsidiary, according
to a document released on Thursday, which is the public portion
of the company's so-called "living will" filed with the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation and Federal Reserve. Living wills
of bank holding companies describe how the companies could be
taken apart if they became financially distressed.
Dimon gave up the title to conform with a new internal
policy whereby the holding company's chairman is not also the
chairman of a subsidiary, according to the spokesman.
The change in Dimon's title at the subsidiary was reported
earlier on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.
JPMorgan recently agreed to pay nearly $1 billion in
penalties to regulators for its handling of the derivatives
debacle. It is also in negotiations with federal and state
officials to settle, for as much as $11 billion, allegations of
wrongdoing in its sales of mortgage securities.