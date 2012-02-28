JPMorgan CEO pressed to show why being big is good

* Bank's shares have lagged stock market, smaller firms
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Feb 27 With the financial crisis
in the rear-view mirror, investors and analysts are turning
their attention to JPMorgan Chase & Co's languishing
stock price, setting the stage for a tough investors meeting on
Tuesday for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and his team.
At least one widely followed Wall Street analyst has raised
questions about whether it makes sense for the largest U.S. bank
to be so big, pointing out that more narrowly focused financial
institutions are fetching higher stock valuations for
shareholders.
Dimon, who won wide acclaim for successfully managing
JPMorgan through the worst of the financial crisis, will likely
face difficult questions as he and his team give stock analysts
and professional investors outlooks for the bank's six major
operating units and the profit potential for the entire company.
Analysts are expected to press for plausible scenarios for
profit growth because JPMorgan stock has lagged the broader
stock market and trades at lower multiples of book value and
earnings than shares of smaller competitors, such as Wells Fargo
& Co, American Express Co, and money manager T.
Rowe Price Group.
Although JPMorgan's shares have done better than other
global banks, its stock traded on Monday at just pennies more
than in 2004, when Dimon joined the company after it took over
Bank One Corp where he was previously CEO. Over the same period,
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index is up 22 percent.
"In short, if JPM is best-of-breed and it still under
performs, perhaps the breed is not so good," bank analyst Mike
Mayo of CLSA said in a research note last week.
Mayo, author of the book "Exile on Wall Street: One
Analyst's Fight to Save Big Banks from Themselves," said that at
the least "the company needs to better explain the synergies
whose benefits are missing from the share price."
JPMorgan is made up of the top-ranked investment bank by
revenue, the third-largest consumer bank by deposits, and the
number one credit card issuer by receivables, Mayo observed. It
also is second in processing transactions, as well as a major
money manager.
BIGGEST U.S. BANK
With $2.27 trillion in assets, last year it became the
biggest bank based in the United States, surpassing Bank of
America Corp, which has been shrinking to recover from
problems with home mortgage loans.
But investors in the stock market apparently do not see
compelling benefits of such scale and diversity of businesses.
JPMorgan trades at 7.2 times estimated earnings for 2013,
which is less than the valuations Wall Street puts on separate
baskets of companies more tightly focused on its different
business lines, according to Mayo.
For example, a group of eight representative commercial and
retail banks trades at 9.5 times earnings, and a group of money
managers trades at 12.3 times.
If JPMorgan's parts were valued at multiples like those of
smaller companies, the stock would be 30 percent higher,
concluded Mayo, who recommends the shares.
JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti declined to comment.
In the past, JPMorgan executives have argued that company's
diversification has served its investors well. Its relatively
steady consumer business, for example, has offset volatility in
investment banking results. And, when losses on consumer loans
were hitting the company hardest, its investment bank did
relatively well.
JPMorgan's hardy balance sheet put the company in prime
position to buy investment bank Bear Stearns and consumer bank
Washington Mutual when they collapsed in 2008 and the government
needed another firm to take them on to stabilize the financial
system.
More recently, JPMorgan bank has been among those taking
market share from weakened European banks which have retreated
from making loans in the United States.
Now investors want to see if JPMorgan will build on the
strength it showed during the crises to deepen its customer
relationships and sign new accounts, analyst Jason Goldberg of
Barclays Capital said in a preview of Tuesday's investor
conference.
"As the global economies begin to normalize, it remains to
be seen if some of its competitive advantages still hold,"
Goldberg said.
Dimon in the past has emphasized that the company has
continued to invest in its businesses while the economy
languished. For example, the bank has built new branches,
growing five percent in 2011 for a total of 5,508. And, it has
ramped up credit card television advertising, rewards programs
and mailings to sign up wealthier customers.
Technology and communications costs in the retail branches
went up 7 percent last year. Investors want to know if that kind
of the spending will bring growth, or if it is just additional
cost to do business, analyst John McDonald of Bernstein Research
wrote ahead of Tuesday's conference.
JPMorgan's seventh annual investor day presentations will be
held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (1330-2115 GMT) at the bank's
Park Avenue headquarters in New York.
The shares rose 2 percent on Monday to $39.06 and are up
17.5 percent this year.