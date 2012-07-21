JPMorgan's Dimon buys common shares, sells preferreds

NEW YORK, July 20 Jamie Dimon, chairman and
chief executive, of JPMorgan Chase & Co this week bought
about $17 million of common shares at $34 to $34.46 per share
and sold preferred shares, according to a filing Friday with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Dimon spent about $17.1 million buying common shares for
himself and indirectly for his wife and limited liability
company.
He directly purchased 110,000 common shares at about $34.43
per share on Thursday and another 250,000 shares at $34.02 a
share on Friday for a total of about $12.3 million bringing the
amount of shares he directly owns to 3,226,153, according to the
filing.
He also bought another 65,000 shares indirectly for the
benefit of his wife for about $2.23 million, according to the
filing, bringing the total shares she owns 971,459.
Additionally, he bought 75,000 shares at $34.45 for a limited
liability company.
The purchases followed the sale of 12,142 preferred shares
at $1,110 a piece, for a total of $13.48 million, which he held
indirectly for the benefit of either charitable trusts, limited
liability companies or other trusts, according to the filing.
Spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined to comment.
Last week, JPMorgan said it lost $5.8 billion in 2012 from
disastrous credit bets, but still managed to post a nearly $5
billion in overall second-quarter profit.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase on Friday closed at $33.90 on the
New York Stock Exchange, down 1.6 percent.