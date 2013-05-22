UPDATE 5-Dimon clings to JPMorgan chairman title, after fight

* Shareholders oppose plan to strip Diamon of chairmanship
* Three directors re-elected by unusually slim margins
By David Henry
TAMPA, Florida, May 21 Jamie Dimon, chairman and
chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co took an unusual
step to fight off investors seeking more oversight of his
activities - he hinted he might quit.
And it worked. At the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday,
JPMorgan shareholders voted down a proposal to strip Dimon of
his chairmanship, giving the measure even less support than last
year.
Investors showed some unhappiness with the bank's management
by only barely re-electing three directors who oversaw a massive
trading loss last year. But on the whole, the day was seen as a
victory for management, which successfully navigated JPMorgan
through the financial crisis, but has suffered some high-profile
problems recently.
"People were worried Dimon was going to walk," said Leon
Kamhi, executive director of Hermes Equity Ownership Services,
one of the sponsors of the shareholder proposal to split the
roles.
Robert McCormick, chief policy officer for proxy adviser
Glass Lewis & Co, added: "It's rare that companies play that
card."
Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, the two
biggest firms that advise investors on how to vote in proxies,
both recommended that shareholders vote in favor of taking the
chairman title away from Dimon.
The results highlight how difficult it can be for investors
to fight management in proxy votes. Some shareholders thought
they had a good chance of winning on the question of Dimon's
chairmanship after the bank suffered $6.2 billion in losses last
year from bad credit bets known as the "London whale" trades.
But JPMorgan fought hard. The bank's directors spoke to
about a dozen major investors during their campaign. The
shareholder proposal was non-binding - the board only had to
consider it not enact it - but losing would have been a black
eye for Dimon.
The message from the board, investors said, was that Dimon
might leave if he were not chairman and that JPMorgan generated
record profits last year, despite losing $6.2 billion from
"London whale" trades.
The bank reached out to critics as part of its campaign as
well. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees, one of the investors that sponsored the proposal,
said lead director Lee Raymond and director William Weldon sat
down with it in early May. Board members had not previously met
with AFSCME.
"The company pulled out all the stops," said Lisa Lindsley,
director of capital strategies for AFSCME.
An investor holding several million JPMorgan shares who
declined to be named said the bank also reached out to portfolio
managers with warnings.
The investor said the bank "made sure investors were
reminded of all the upside and all the potential downside" that
could follow the vote.
The battle at times turned bitter, as when shareholders
found themselves cut off from information about how the vote was
progressing in the days before the election. The New York
Attorney General ended up pressing JPMorgan to give investors
the ballot counts and shareholders are likely to
continue to push for change.
BIGGER MARGIN
Ultimately the battle's high profile worked in Dimon's
favor. At one large JPMorgan shareholder, an executive who spoke
on condition of anonymity said it switched sides this year and
voted against the measure to split the dual roles after
supporting a similar measure last year when there was less
attention.
This year, the executive said: "The issue became a
referendum on Jamie Dimon and, in our view, JPMorgman
shareholders are best served by having Jamie Dimon run that
company."
The executive added that "it would have been a disaster for
the company" if Dimon left because the vote had not gone his
way.
JPMorgan won the vote on Tuesday by a greater margin than
last year, when shareholders put up a similar proposal. About 68
percent of investors voted to keep Dimon as chairman and CEO,
compared with about 60 percent last year. However, three
JPMorgan directors who served on the board's risk committee
during the London whale imbroglio last year were re-elected by
an unusually slim majority.
Raymond, a former ExxonMobil Corp CEO, told
shareholders before the tally was announced that the London
Whale episode was not a reason to split the CEO and chairman
roles.
"Just the opposite," he said during a question-and-answer
session at the meeting. "We don't think this is time for
disruption."
Raymond, viewed as a counterweight to Dimon on the board,
said changes were afoot for the board's risk committee, but he
did not elaborate.
Dimon smiled as he left the meeting in Tampa and the bank's
shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $53.02.
Some investors wondered if the publicity around the vote
resulted in fewer investors listening to ISS and Glass Lewis,
and more doing their own homework.
"I'm guessing that because it was more visible this year
than last year, the investment committees of stockholders were
probably more thoughtful about it," Jordan Posner, managing
director of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, a New York money manager
with about 619,000 JPMorgan shares. Posner said his firm voted
against the split proposal.
GETTING CREDIT
Among big-bank CEOs, Dimon ranks first for stock returns,
and for delivering a strong balance sheet with no quarterly
losses at a time when other global banks were reeling. But some
investors feared the bank's trading losses last year and tussles
with regulators signaled Dimon could use more oversight.
In the run-up to the vote, Glass Lewis and Institutional
Shareholder Services issued reports critical of the board,
particularly the members of the risk committee, whose experience
they found wanting.
At the time of the London Whale losses, the committee was
made up of James Crown, president of a large family investment
company; David Cote, the CEO of Honeywell International Inc
; and Ellen Futter, who heads the American Museum of
Natural History in New York. All three remain on the panel,
augmented by a new fourth member.
Futter, who won only a 53.1 percent approval from
shareholders, did not attend the meeting. The Wall Street
Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that Futter would likely
resign from the board if she won only a slim majority of the
votes.
"That's a huge repudiation of them as directors," Glass
Lewis's McCormick said. "That's a strong signal that
shareholders are unhappy."
Crown received 57.4 percent approval, preliminarily, and
Cote received 59.3 percent. Apart from the three singled out by
ISS and Glass Lewis, directors received at least 90 percent
approval votes.
Anne Simpson, director for corporate governance at the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, which owns
JPMorgan shares, said the vote had set a "high watermark."
"The goal here is to get the board strengthened, stiffen its
backbone and to get people with the experience that is needed to
oversee Mr Dimon," Simpson said.