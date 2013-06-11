UPDATE 1-JPMorgan CEO Dimon defends disclosures in Whale episode

By David Henry and Peter Rudegeair
June 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon, who won a strong vote of confidence from
shareholders last month, on Tuesday defended the disclosures the
bank made last year about its unfolding London Whale derivatives
loss.
"We did everything that we thought was the right thing to
do," Dimon said in response to a question about the episode at
an investor conference in New York.
Dimon repeated his earlier apologies for the loss that he
had mistakenly called a "tempest in a teapot" one month before
the company disclosed in May 2012 that it had lost more then $2
billion on the trades.
But Dimon forcefully added that bank officials had properly
described the situation as they knew it at the time.
"There was no hiding. There was no lying," Dimon said,
emphasizing his remarks with a curse word. "But we were wrong
about stuff.
"Nothing was done that was deliberate in any way, shape, or
form. I'm completely and totally comfortable about that," he
added.
Dimon said that, contrary to some reports, he did not
deliberately hold back information from regulators. "We tried to
tell them, but we didn't know ourselves sometimes," he said.
Investigators with the U.S. Department of Justice and the
Securities and Exchange Commission last year began probes into
the loss but have not brought any public actions against the
company.
Dimon consolidated his power as both chairman and CEO of the
biggest bank in the United States on May 21 when two-thirds of
shareholders voted against a proposal at the company's annual
meeting that called for him to be stripped of one of his two
titles.
Proponents of the measure had argued that the London Whale
loss showed that Dimon and other bank executives needed more
objective oversight from a board of directors with an
independent chairman.
Many shareholders who voted against the measure were
concerned that Dimon might leave and that JPMorgan stock would
fall if he lost that vote.
Dimon spoke rapidly for more than three minutes about the
trading debacle, prompting nervous laughter from the audience
when he finished.
Taking a wide range of questions at the conference, which
was hosted by Morgan Stanley and broadcast online, Dimon
also said the U.S. economy and American consumers were improving
steadily despite a political and regulatory environment in
Washington, D.C. that acted like a "wet blanket" on growth.
He also said JPMorgan trading revenue for the second quarter
is likely to be a little better than previously expected.
Dimon included a warning over the London Whale episode in
his remarks on Tuesday: "And, anyone who sues, we're going to
fight that one to the end, too, by the way. So keep that in
mind."
Shortly after Dimon spoke, lawyers for JPMorgan filed papers
in Manhattan federal court seeking to dismiss a lawsuit accusing
the bank of deceiving shareholders about Bruno Iksil - the
JPMorgan trader nicknamed the London Whale for the size of his
positions - and the loss that ultimately topped $6.2 billion.
The bank said the plaintiffs in the shareholder lawsuit had
failed to make a case that Dimon and his lieutenants intended to
deceive or defraud them.