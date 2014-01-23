版本:
JPMorgan CEO Dimon says government cases against company were 'unfair'

Jan 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on television on Thursday that government legal actions that the company settled for more than $13 billion were "unfair."

Dimon, speaking on CNBC in a prerecorded interview from Davos, Switzerland, said most of the government claims against the company were for dealings that had happened at companies before JPMorgan bought them in the financial crisis.

"I think a lot of it was unfair, but I am not going to go into the details," Dimon said.
