UPDATE 1-JPMorgan can buy back $950 mln in stock

* Repurchase authority already approved by the Fed
* Q4 investment banking revenue to be flat
Dec 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co has the
ability to repurchase $950 million of its own shares, under an
authority previously approved by the Federal Reserve.
The second largest U.S. bank didn't spend as much as it was
allowed on dividends and can instead use the money to buy back
stock and warrants, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said at
a Goldman Sachs investor conference in New York on Wednesday.
The bank has the ability to start buying back stock right
away but "will decide what to do over time," Dimon said.
JPMorgan repurchased $4.4 billion in shares during the
third quarter.
Dimon also provided an update on the bank's fourth-quarter
and 2012 outlook.
JPMorgan expects investment banking income to be relatively
flat in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter,
excluding an accounting adjustment, according to Dimon's
presentation. The bank also expects low interest rates to
reduce 2012 net income by about $400 million.