JPMorgan's Dimon got no compensation hike in 2014

Jan 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon's compensation in 2014 was unchanged at $20 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Dimon's compensation comprised a base salary of $1.5 million, $11.1 million in restricted stock and a $7.4 million cash incentive bonus. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
