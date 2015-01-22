JPMorgan's Dimon got no compensation hike in 2014

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon's compensation in 2014 was unchanged at $20 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Dimon's compensation comprised a base salary of $1.5 million, $11.1 million in restricted stock and a $7.4 million cash incentive bonus. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.