JPMorgan's Dimon says strong economy will speed interest rate hikes

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 9 Strength in the United States economy will drive interest rate hikes more quickly than many people expect, JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday.

Speaking at his investment bank's annual healthcare conference, Dimon also said he anticipates market risk and volatility in 10-year U.S. Treasuries to increase as rates rise. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in San Francisco; editing by Diane Craft)