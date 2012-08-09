RPT-JPMorgan shifts hope to buy back stock one quarter later

Aug 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it "hopes" to resume repurchases of its own stock in the first quarter of 2013, roughly three months later than company officials had targeted less than one month ago.

The company's new aspiration was included in a filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan suspended stock repurchases in May to rebuild capital lost on derivatives trades.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told investors on July 13 that he hoped to resume buybacks in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to approval by regulators and the completion of a review by company directors of the derivatives losses.