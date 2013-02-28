版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:40 BJT

JPMorgan raises estimate of uncovered legal risk

Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday raised its estimate of possible legal risks in excess of reserves to $6.1 billion from $6.0 billion.

The new estimate was included in the company's annual 10K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The previous estimate was made in a quarterly filing in November.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐