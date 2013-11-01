版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 19:56 BJT

JPMorgan discloses wider probes of hiring, currency trading

Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, disclosed on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice and agencies from other jurisdictions are investigating hiring practices in Hong Kong that were already being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also said that it is being questioned about its currency trading by various authorities, which are in the early stages of their investigations.

Other big banks have made similar disclosures recently about probes of possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates. [ID:[ID:

The company made the statements in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐