UPDATE 1-JPMorgan says may face SEC action on mortgage bonds

Feb 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it
may face federal enforcement actions stemming from two
investigations into mortgage-backed securities that went bad in
the financial crisis.
The largest U.S. bank, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday,
said Securities and Exchange Commission staff told the company
in January that they may recommend the commission bring cases
against the company.
One possible case involves the bank's scrutiny and
disclosure of facts behind two sets of mortgage securities,
JPMorgan said.
A second investigation involves loans used in mortgage
securities created by Bear Stearns, the investment bank that
collapsed and was sold to JPMorgan in 2008.
The JPMorgan statements, included in an annual filing to the
SEC, follow similar disclosures on Tuesday by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.NMS.N >.
The SEC staff frequently notifies subjects of investigations
that it is weighing allegations of civil wrongdoing and offers
them a chance to argue against legal actions.
The disclosures are the latest sign that government
officials are stepping up action against banks that packaged
home loans into bonds during the housing boom. The underlying
mortgages later soured, spurring billions in losses for
investors.
JPMorgan also disclosed that it is responding to questions
from various government entities involving the Oct. 31 collapse
of commodities firm MF Global Holdings Ltd . JPMorgan
handled MF Global accounts which have been at the center of
searches for more than $600 million in missing funds that belong
to MF Global customers. [nL1E8CI5SL ]
The bank said it is a defendant in six different private
lawsuits over its actions in the MF Global collapse. It said it
has also been sued in another case over its role in selling
bonds for MF Global in February and August 2011.
JPMorgan listed the MF Global cases among matters it
considers material to the company. The bank has said in the past
that it faces more than 10,000 lawsuits on assorted claims.
JPMorgan raised slightly its estimate of "reasonably
possible losses" it may suffer beyond its litigation reserves to
as much as $5.1 billion, up from $5.0 billion at the end of
September.
The bank said it recorded $4.9 billion of litigation
expenses in 2011, down from $7.4 billion the year before. It
earned $19 billion in 2011.