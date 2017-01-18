版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:56 BJT

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men

Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.

The department in a complaint filed with an administrative judge said New York-based JPMorgan has paid at least 93 women in four different job categories less than comparable male coworkers over the last five years. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐