Dimon--Trading losses should not affect JPM payout

TAMPA, Fla. May 15 Recent shock trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co should not affect the company's dividend, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday.

"I strongly hope not," Dimon said when asked by a shareholder whether the losses would affect the dividend.

