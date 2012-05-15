版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 16日 星期三 00:00 BJT

DOJ opens inquiry into JPMorgan trading loss-report

WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Justice Department has opened an inquiry into JPMorgan's multibillion-dollar trading loss, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the inquiry was at an early stage and that it was not clear what sort of legal violation the U.S. government may be looking at.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐