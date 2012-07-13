JPMorgan profit falls on $4.4 billion trading loss

July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a lower second-quarter profit on a loss from whale-sized derivatives trades in its London offices.

The derivatives portfolio lost $4.4 billion before taxes for the period, up from the $2 billion disclosed on May 10, the company said on Friday.

Net income was $4.96 billion, or $1.21 a share, compared with $5.43 billion, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier. Results for both periods included special items.