JP Morgan appoints co-head of EMEA equity capital markets -memo

LONDON, July 9 JP Morgan has appointed
Achintya Mangla as co-head of equity capital markets (ECM) for
Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters.
Mangla, who joined the bank in 2002, was most recently
co-head of ECM for Asia excluding Japan and Australia and will
relocate to London from Hong Kong.
He replaces Ina De, who was recently appointed co-head of UK
investment banking, and will work alongside existing co-head of
ECM for EMEA Klaus Hessberger.
JP Morgan was fifth in the EMEA investment banking league
tables for ECM at the end of the first half of 2013, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the
memo but declined to comment further.