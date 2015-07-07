JPMorgan to add 1,000 jobs, keep 2,600 in New Jersey

July 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co will create
1,000 jobs and retain over 2,600 workers in Jersey City, and
invest more than $76 million in New Jersey under a state tax
credit program.
The state's Economic Development Authority said on Tuesday
that New Jersey will reap a net benefit of $1.1 billion through
the program.
JPMorgan qualified as a "mega project" and was eligible for
a base award of $5,000 per employee, the EDA said about the Grow
New Jersey Assistance Program, which provides annual tax credits
per job of $500 to $5,000, and bonus credits of $250 to $3,000.
JPMorgan was looking at options to expand its regional
technology and operations hub, the EDA added in a statement. (bit.ly/1RjaAiI)
The company also received bonus increases for transit
oriented development, jobs with high salaries, large numbers of
new and retained full time jobs, and for being in the targeted
industry of finance, the EDA said.
JPMorgan, which had 241,145 employees worldwide as of the
end of March, declined to comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that
JPMorgan was looking to relocate 2,150 jobs to New Jersey from
New York. (on.wsj.com/1JSGJqu)
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Chang)