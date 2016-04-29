版本:
JPMorgan sees sharp rise in precarious oil and gas loans

NEW YORK, April 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed on Friday that its "criticized" loans to the oil and gas industry more than doubled in the first three months of the year.

Criticized oil and gas loans, which are defined by regulators as doubtful, substandard or deserving of special mention, rose to $9.7 billion at the end of March from $4.5 billion at the end of December, according to a quarterly filing the company made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

