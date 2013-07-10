JPMorgan review finds errors in debt-collection lawsuits-WSJ

July 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co made
mistakes while suing thousands of its credit card customers over
non-payments, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the
bank's internal review of its debt-collection process.
JPMorgan examined about 1,000 lawsuits and found mistakes in
9 percent of the cases, the Journal said, citing people familiar
with the review.
"Any rate above zero is high," one person familiar with the
bank's conversations with regulators told the newspaper. ()
The errors ranged from inaccurate interest and fees applied
by outside law firms to a "small number of instances" in which
lawsuits listed higher balances than the amounts owed by
borrowers.
In certain cases sworn documents were signed without
knowledge of their accuracy, according to an internal document
reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.
JPMorgan, however, concluded the mistakes it found were
"mostly small" and "had a minimal" impact on customers. "We have
no reason to doubt" that the principal amounts the bank sought
to collect were accurate, the document said.
California's attorney general sued JPMorgan in May, accusing
the bank of falsely signing documents to unlawfully collect
credit card debt from thousands of customers.
The lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of engaging in widespread,
illegal "robo-signing" of legal documents to commit
debt-collection abuses against about 100,000 California credit
card borrowers.
JPMorgan stopped filing credit card-related lawsuits in
2011 after allegations emerged that employees in its mortgage
unit had signed off on large numbers of foreclosures without
reviewing the underlying documents.
The bank decided to review its collections-litigation
practices following the foreclosure fiasco to determine if it
had similar problems elsewhere in its consumer unit, according
to the paper.
JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.