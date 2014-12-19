UPDATE 1-JPMorgan report says it's learning from mistakes

(Adds details from report, now issued)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Dec 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Friday outlined improved controls it has been enacting in the
wake of recent missteps, including pay clawbacks and minimum
share ownership requirements for leaders, in a report issued
under shareholder pressure.
The document titled "How We Do Business" and posted on
JPMorgan's website is the latest mea culpa from the largest U.S.
bank by assets, after a slew of problems and a record $13
billion settlement with regulators in 2013 over its mortgage
operations leading up to the financial crisis.
"In some cases our controls fell short, and in others, we
simply weren't meeting the standards we had set for ourselves,"
the report states.
"Every company makes mistakes (and we've made a number of
them), but the hallmark of a great company is what it does in
response," Chief Executive Jamie Dimon wrote in the report's
cover letter.
The document summarizes a wide range of actions JPMorgan has
taken to tighten processes in recent years, though many of the
details have been previously known.
For instance, the report describes how JPMorgan clawed back
or canceled more than $100 million in executive compensation
after one of its traders, known as the "London Whale," lost more
than $6 billion on bad derivatives trades, raising the ire of
regulators.
The report also states that members of JPMorgan's operating
committee must own at least 200,000 to 400,000 shares of the
company's stock, and that its CEO must hold a minimum of 1
million shares.
The report has satisfied some shareholder activists who had
pressed for it earlier this year,, including
Seamus Finn, chair of the Interfaith Center on Corporate
Responsibility.
"There's clearly an acknowledgement of their mistakes," Finn
said.
JPMorgan is the largest U.S. bank with over $2.5 trillion in
assets. In 2013, it agreed to the $13 billion settlement with
U.S. regulators over charges related to its role in the U.S.
mortgage crisis - a key factor in the 2008 global financial
meltdown.
Finn said JPMorgan's report could serve as a model in his
group's talks with other banks such as Wells Fargo & Co
and Bank of America. Even if JPMorgan's report does not
seem to offer many new specifics, it will be helpful in judging
the bank in the future, he said.
Religious groups and labor unions have been among the most
vocal shareholder activists calling for stricter corporate
governance coming out of the crisis.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Alan Crosby)