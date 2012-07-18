JPMorgan's Erdoes-shorting euro is good idea-CNBC conference

NEW YORK, July 18 As Europe's debt crisis
continues to dominate investors' minds, JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Mary Callahan Erdoes said on Wednesday that her single
best investment idea is to short Europe's common currency.
"Shorting the Euro," Erdoes, chief executives of JPMorgan
Asset Management said, when asked for her single best investment
idea at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Conference. Having just spent
time in Europe, Erdoes, however, also said that there are
investment opportunities in undervalued European companies. She
did not name any of them.
On the same panel, hedge fund manager Richard Perry, who
runs roughly $8 billion Perry Capital, said he likes Italy's and
Spain's sovereign debt. He noted that everyone else seems to be
piling into the stronger European nations' debt but said there
will be value in Italy and Spain.
On a lighter note, when asked for his single best investment
idea, he joked "shoes," urging the conference attendees to rush
to nearby high-end retailer Barneys in midtown Manhattan and
check out the fifth floor shoe department.