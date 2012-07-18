UPDATE 1-Prominent investors offer ways to get returns

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, July 18 With Europe's debt crisis
bubbling along and fears rising in some quarters that the U.S.
stock rally might fizzle, prominent investors have ideas ranging
from betting against Europe's common currency to shorting
Hewlett Packard stock and buying Capital One Financial
Corp shares.
J.P.Morgan Chase & Co's Mary Callahan Erdoes, head
of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, told the CNBC Delivering Alpha
conference on Wednesday that her single best investment idea is
to short Europe's common currency.
Famed short seller Jim Chanos, who runs hedge fund Kynikos
Associates, told the conference he had set his sights on Hewlett
Packard.
Meanwhile, with tongue in cheek, hedge fund manager Richard
Perry who was bullish on investment opportunities in Spain and
Italy, said his best idea might be to buy shoes.
J.P. Morgan's Erdoes, asked for her single best idea,
offered only three words: "Shorting the Euro."
Having spent time in Europe very recently, Erdoes also said
that there are investment opportunities in undervalued European
companies but did not identify them.
Perry, who runs roughly $8 billion Perry Capital, said he
likes Italy's and Spain's sovereign debt. He said everyone else
seems to be piling into the stronger European nations' debt, but
said there will be value in Italy and Spain.
Chanos, whose bet against China has made for headlines in
the past, called computer company Hewlett Packard a "value trap
for investors." He is worried about the company's higher debt
level and its fast pace of acquisitions. This is "value
destruction via acquisition," he said.
Shares of Hewlett Packard briefly slid on Chanos' comments
but recovered to be up 2.2 percent to $19.29 in afternoon
trading.
The panelists spoke to a room full of pension fund managers
and hedge fund managers who control billions of dollars. As they
search for opportunities, the panelists worried about the
economy, the U.S. presidential election in November and where
Europe would be headed in the coming months and years.
Leon Cooperman, who at age 69 ranks as one of the hedge fund
industry's elder statesmen, put up a list of 10 favorite stocks
that he owns at his firm Omega Advisers.
Cooperman warned that investing now will take a lot of
patience and that bets might take years, not months, to pay off.
Among stock he likes are oil services company Halliburton
, lender Capital One Financial and publisher Gannett
.
Cooperman also ventured into politics and forecast that
should presumed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney
win the White House later this year, the stock market would jump
150 points. On the other hand he forecasts more gridlock if
President Obama is reelected.