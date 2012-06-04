JPMorgan hands operations executive more authority

* Paul Compton named deputy chief of operations
June 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on
Monday it named company veteran Paul Compton to be deputy chief
of operations and added to responsibilities he already holds as
chief administrative officer of the company's investment bank
and head of its global service center in India.
Compton, 48, will manage roughly half of JPMorgan's global
operations after taking on new duties in corporate offices and
in the commercial banking segment, a c cording to a memo to
employees signed by Frank Bisignano, chief administrative
officer for the company, and Jes Staley, chief executive of the
company's investment banking unit.
Compton's new responsibilities include support for the
bank's Chief Investment Office, which has saddled the bank with
bad derivatives trades that could cost JPMorgan more than $3
billion.
Compton's subordinates, the memo said, will include Phil
Lewis, the global head of technology and operations for the
Chief Investment Office. Lewis will also report to Matt Zames
who was named chief investment officer after the derivatives
loss was announced and the then-head of the office resigned.
Compton's new roles were discussed as early as April 5 when
he was appointed to JPMorgan's executive committee, according to
bank spokeswoman Kristin Lemkau.
Operations chiefs at the bank oversee back-office processing
systems and provide logistical support to business executives
who make strategic decisions about products and pricing.
Also reporting to Compton will be Lew Fischer, manager of
centralized transaction operations, and Dan Wilkening, head of
commercial banking business support. Wilkening will continue
reporting, as well, to Doug Petno, the head of the commercial
banking unit.
Wilkening and Fischer had been reporting to Lori Pape, who
continues to manage operations in the corporation's retail bank
and wealth management unit and work as head of the firm-wide
global service center in the Philippines.
Compton joined JPMorgan 15 years ago. He was chief financial
officer of the investment banking unit during the financial
crisis. He also worked on an overhaul of technology for managing
business credit risk.