JPMorgan Chase head of corporate affairs to leave -WSJ

Oct 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of corporate and regulatory affairs, Barry Zubrow, is expected to give up his job, a Wall Street Journal report said.

It is possible that Barry Zubrow, 59, will remain with the investment bank in an advisory role, the report said, quoting people close to the bank.

JPMorgan Chase could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

Zubrow was replaced as chief risk officer, a position he held from late 2007, in January.

His brother-in-law, Irvin Goldman, who was briefly chief risk officer of the chief investment office that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades, resigned in July.

More executive shifts are possible, the report said.

