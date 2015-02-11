版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 07:17 BJT

JPMorgan hands Asia Pacific banking duties to Aguzin

NEW YORK Feb 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co is adding responsibility for Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking and treasury services to the duties of Nicolas Aguzin, the current CEO for the region, according to a memo sent to bank employees late on Wednesday.

The new duties Aguzin is taking have been handled jointly by Greg Guyett and Tom DuCharme. The two men are considering other executive roles at JPMorgan, according to the memo, which was sent by the global co-heads of corporate and investment banking, Carlos Hernandez and Jeff Urwin.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a JPMorgan spokesman.

Aguzin was CEO for JPMorgan Latin America before moving to the Asia Pacific region at the end of 2012. He joined JPMorgan in 1990. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐