JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business

NEW YORK Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.

Watters, 48, had said he wanted to retire from the bank later this year, according to a memo sent to employees by consumer and community banking chief Gordon Smith and seen by Reuters. Watters recently oversaw the launch of the Sapphire Reserve premium credit card, which attracted attention for its lucrative bonuses for new accounts.

Piepszak, 46, is currently head of business banking under Smith and has been at the bank for more than 23 years, according to the memo.

The change was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)