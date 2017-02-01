UPDATE 1-JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business

(Adds information about executives and card business)
NEW YORK Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive
of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
Watters, 48, had said he wanted to retire from the bank
later this year, according to a memo sent to employees by
consumer and community banking chief Gordon Smith and seen by
Reuters. Watters recently oversaw the launch of the Sapphire
Reserve premium credit card, which attracted attention for its
lucrative bonuses for new accounts.
Piepszak, 46, is currently head of business banking under
Smith and has been at the bank for more than 23 years, according
to the memo. She will hold both jobs until a successor is named,
Smith said.
Watters has been with the bank for 18 years. Before running
the card business, he was in charge of mortgages as that
business tried to adjust to the aftermath of the financial
crisis. Smith described Watters as "someone who runs to a fire."
Piepszak had worked under Watters in mortgages. As head of
business banking for two years, she has overseen increases in
deposits and loans, Smith said.
Card accounts increased nearly 20 percent in 2016 as the
bank offered additional incentives to attract customers.
JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc have been competing more
aggressively the last two years in cards, which they have seen
as one their most promising business. Cards became relatively
more attractive than capital markets under post-crisis capital
rules.
Both banks believe they can profitably take business from
American Express Co which has long enjoyed higher
returns on equity.
The executive changes were reported earlier by the Wall
Street Journal.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)