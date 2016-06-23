Ex-JPMorgan executive pleads not guilty to $5 million embezzlement

| NEW YORK, June 23
NEW YORK, June 23 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive indicted eight years ago for allegedly
embezzling about $5.4 million from clients at the bank and at
prior employer UBS AG pleaded not guilty on Thursday
after being extradited from Argentina.
Hernan Arbizu, who fled to Argentina where he became
involved in a tax-evasion probe involving the bank, entered the
plea through his lawyer in federal court in Manhattan to charges
including wire fraud, bank fraud and embezzlement.
In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sagar Ravi said Arbizu,
47, voluntarily agreed to his extradition and said prosecutors
had held discussions with him about resolving the case, which
could result in a plea at a later date.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled Arbizu's trial
for Dec. 5. A lawyer for Arbizu declined comment after the
hearing.
U.S. prosecutors had sought Arbizu's extradition since he
was first indicted in 2008, the same year he was fired from
JPMorgan, where he was a vice president in its private banking
division. He previously worked at UBS from 2002 to
2006.
While at JPMorgan, Arbizu oversaw over $200 million of its
clients' assets and was responsible for managing relationships
with high-net-worth Argentine customers, according to the bank.
Prosecutors said that from March 2007 to April 2008, Arbizu
initiated 12 wire transfers from clients at UBS and JPMorgan of
nearly $5.38 million, almost $2.8 million of which came from a
single JPMorgan account.
In lawsuits that JPMorgan filed against Arbizu in 2008 and
2009, the bank said he wired the $2.8 million to an account at
UBS to conceal the millions of dollars that he had previously
stolen from one of its customers.
JPMorgan said that after discovering evidence of the wire
transfers, Arbizu, then living in Connecticut, fled to
Argentina, taking with him confidential data on clients.
That data later became the basis of a tax evasion
investigation and raid by Argentina authorities of JPMorgan's
office in Buenos Aires in 2008 after Arbizu handed over a list
of customers. No case against JPMorgan appears to have resulted.
In media interviews, Arbizu has meanwhile repeatedly
acknowledged his conduct in the embezzlement case.
"Of course I made a huge mistake - I feel really bad,"
Arbizu told The New York Times in 2009.
The case is U.S. v. Arbizu, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 08-cr-615.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)