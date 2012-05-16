UPDATE 1-FBI's Mueller confirms JPMorgan preliminary probe

* Mueller says can't speculate on potential violations
* Says timing of probe depends on a number of factors
* JPMorgan disclosed massive trading loss last week
WASHINGTON, May 16 FBI Director Robert Mueller
on Wednesday confirmed that the agency has opened a "preliminary
investigation" into JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's
largest bank.
JPMorgan disclosed last week that it had suffered a
multibillion-dollar trading loss due to a failed hedging
strategy.
A person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that the
FBI's New York office has opened a preliminary probe into the
loss, which has been estimated at more than $2 billion.
Mueller was testifying before the Senate Judiciary
Committee.
When pressed by lawmakers about what legal violations
JPMorgan may have committed, Mueller said: "All I can say is
we've opened a preliminary investigation."
Mueller also said the timing of the investigation "depends
on a number of factors." He did not elaborate.