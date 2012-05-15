版本:
FBI opens probe on JP Morgan trading loss -source

NEW YORK May 15 The New York office of the FBI has opened an investigation into JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion trading loss, a source familiar with the probe said on Tuesday.

The source, who requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said the probe was in a "preliminary" stage.

