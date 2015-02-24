JPMorgan to start charging some big clients deposit fees - WSJ

Feb 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to
charge large institutional customers for some deposits, citing
new rules that make holding money for the clients too costly,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The plan won't affect the bank's retail customers but will
affect some corporate clients and financial firms, including
hedge funds, private-equity firms and foreign banks, the Journal
said, citing a memo. (on.wsj.com/1LxspCA)
Specifics of the plan are likely to be unveiled on Tuesday
at the bank's annual strategy outlook with investors, the
newspaper said.
Representatives at JPMorgan were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)