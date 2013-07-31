Senators question U.S. energy market settlement with JPMorgan

WASHINGTON, July 31 Two Democratic Senators on
Wednesday asked U.S. energy regulators for more details on how
terms of a settlement were reached on alleged power market
manipulation in California and the Midwest by a unit of JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
In a letter to the head of the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC), Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, both of
Massachusetts, questioned whether the settlement announced on
Tuesday included "adequate refunds to defrauded ratepayers."
They also asked FERC why certain JPMorgan executives "who
sought to impede the commission's investigation" will not be
punished.